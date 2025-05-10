Pakistan Downs Indian Fighter Jet, Captures Pilot As“Operation Bunyān Al-Marsoos” Strikes Deep Into Enemy Territory

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) In a dramatic escalation of regional tensions, Pakistan has shot down another Indian fighter jet and captured its pilot, security sources confirmed Friday. The unprecedented action marks the launch of“Operation Bunyān al-Marsoos”-a powerful and symbolically charged military campaign named after verse 4 of Surah As-Saff, meaning“a wall of steel”.

According to high-level security officials, the Indian aircraft was intercepted and neutralized after it violated Pakistani airspace during the early hours of dawn. The captured pilot is reportedly in Pakistani custody, and sources say he/she (as some social media users claimed that the arrested pilot is a female) is being treated according to international protocols.

Reacting swiftly, the Prime Minister of Pakistan summoned an emergency meeting of the National Command Authority (NCA) to assess the situation and chart the country's strategic response.

Also Read: Citizens Join the Battle: Pakistanis Seen Shooting Down Indian Drones with Their Own Guns

As part of Operation Bunyān al-Marsoos, Pakistan launched the "Fatah" missiles at multiple Indian military installations at fajr (dawn), signaling a fierce and calibrated response. Security sources revealed that Indian airbases in Pathankot and Udhampur have been destroyed, along with the BrahMos missile depot in Beas, delivering a heavy blow to India's strategic infrastructure.

In one of the most daring offensives in recent years, three precision missiles were launched at Udhampur Airbase, reducing key installations to rubble. In parallel strikes, the Indian Army Brigade Headquarters“KG Top” and the Uri supply depot were also reportedly obliterated.

Analysts describe this as one of the most forceful and meticulously executed retaliatory operations by Pakistan in modern times, carried out in broad daylight-a symbolic response to India's alleged nighttime aggression. The operation has sent shockwaves across the region, reigniting fears of a broader conflict.

Further updates are awaited as both nations brace for the diplomatic and military fallout of this high-stakes confrontation.