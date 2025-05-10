Umerov Discusses Strategic Security Projects With German Mod Delegation

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met with a delegation from the German Ministry of Defense to discuss strategic security projects at the European level.

In a post on his Facebook page, Umerov said he met with a delegation from the German Ministry of Defense, led by Major General Christian Freuding - Director of the Joint Planning and Command Staff and Head of the Special Ukraine Staff.

According to Umerov, the focus of their talks was on strategic, European-level projects in the field of security.

The parties discussed further strengthening the air defense system, including the possibility of localizing the production of German-made weapons in Ukraine.

Umerov said he proposed strengthening joint efforts in the development unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

“Ukraine has significant potential in developing modern unmanned systems, and we are open to technological partnerships,” he said.

The minister stressed,“We are committed to deepening security cooperation with the new German government. I look forward to a personal meeting soon with my friend, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius”.

“Ukraine deeply values Germany's leadership in supporting our fight for freedom, security, and a just peace,” Umerov added.

As reported by Ukrinform, German Chancellor Friedrich Mer stated that Germany, in cooperation with its European partners and in coordination with the United States, is prepared to increase pressure on Russia to compel it to choose a path toward peace in Ukraine and accept the proposed 30-day ceasefire.