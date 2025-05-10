Two Civilians Injured In Kherson Region Following Russian Strikes
Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, shared this information on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"Two people were injured due to Russian aggression," Prokudin stated.
He noted that the city of Kherson and 15 other settlements in the region came under enemy drone strikes throughout the day.Read also: Russian forces launch 284 attacks on Zaporizhzhia region, three injured
Russian forces also shelled residential areas, damaging four private houses and one civilian vehicle.
As reported, on May 8, one person was killed and another was injured in the Kherson region due to Russian aggression.
