Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Ilham Aliyev Shares Footage On 102Nd Anniversary Of National Leader Heydar Aliyev's Birth

2025-05-10 02:04:24
(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev has shared a video on his official Instagram page dedicated to the 102nd anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev's birth, Azernews reports.

