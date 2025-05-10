Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Terrorist Launchpad In Pak Opposite Jammu's Akhnoor Destroyed: BSF

2025-05-10 02:02:23
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi/Jammu- The Border Security Force on Saturday said it has“completely destroyed” a terrorist launchpad opposite Akhnoor in Jammu in response to unprovoked firing from the other side along the International Border.

The base was located at Looni in Pakistan's Sialkot district, a BSF spokesperson said.

This came after Pakistan initiated“unprovoked” firing on BSF posts in Jammu sector from 9 pm on Friday.

The BSF responded in a commensurate manner, causing widespread damage to the posts and assets of the Pakistan Rangers along the international boundary, the spokesperson said.

The terrorist launchpad at Looni in Sialkot district, opposite Akhnoor area, was completely destroyed by the BSF.

Our resolve to protect India's sovereignty is unshaken, the spokesperson said.

