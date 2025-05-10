Time To Punish Pakistan As A Global Terror Hub

MENAFN - Asia Times) On April 16, Pakistani Army Chief General Asim Munir delivered a provocative and communally charged address that raised serious concerns at the time.

Five days later, The Resistance Front (TRF)-a proxy of the UN Security Council-designated terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT)-claimed responsibility for the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26.

The attack specifically targeted civilians on religious grounds. In response, India has been exercising its“Right to Respond” by taking decisive counterterrorism action aimed at foiling further cross-border terrorist infiltration and dismantling the infrastructure of internationally designated terrorist organizations, including LeT and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

Internationally designated terrorist organizations and their operatives are not only politically shielded but also financially supported by the Pakistani state. This political support originates primarily from the Pakistani Army-commonly referred to as the“Establishment”-and radical religious elements within Pakistan's political spectrum.