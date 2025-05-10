India's Air Defence Unit Destroys Pakistan's 'Hostile' Drones In Amritsar, Says 'Will Thwart Enemy Designs' WATCH

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Indian Army on Saturday said that multiple Pakistan's armed drones were seen flying over Khasa Cantt, Amritsar at 5 am today, which the India's Air Defence System destroyed after engaging with those. It warned Pakistan that it will thwart their designs.

“Pakistan's blatant escalation with drone strikes and other munitions continues along our western borders. In one such incident, today at approximately 5 AM, Multiple enemy armed drones were spotted flying over Khasa Cantt, Amritsar. The hostile drones were instantly engaged and destroyed by our air defence units,” the Indian Army said.

It added,“Pakistan's blatant attempt to violate India's sovereignty and endanger civilians is unacceptable. #IndianArmy will thwart enemy designs.”

The Border Security Force (BSF) stated there was a full destruction of a terrorist launch pad situated at Looni in Pakistan's Sialkot district, opposite the Akhnoor area of Jammu. "The terrorist launch pad at Looni was completely destroyed," BSF mentioned in a statement issued on Saturday.

"On May 9, from about 2100 hrs, Pakistan initiated unprovoked firing on BSF posts in the Jammu Sector. BSF responded in a commensurate manner, causing widespread damage to the posts and assets of the Pakistan Rangers along the International Boundary. The terrorist launch pad at Looni, district Sialkot opposite Akhnoor area was completely destroyed by the BSF. Our resolve to protect India's sovereignty is unshaken," BSF stated in the statement.

On Saturday morning, Blasts were heard in Srinagar city hours after the Indian military thwarted drone attacks by Pakistan at numerous places here late last night. These were heard near vital installations, including the airport, officials said as per a PTI report.

China 'urges' India and Pakistan to 'exercise calm and restraint'

"We strongly urge both sides to act in the larger interest of peace and stability, exercise calm and restraint, return to the track of political settlement through peaceful means, and refrain from any action that could further escalate tensions," PTI quoted China's foreign ministry spokesperson as saying.

“This will be important for the fundamental interest of both India and Pakistan, and for a stable and peaceful region. This is also what the international community hopes to see. China is willing to continue to play a constructive role to this end," it added.