Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India Effectively Countered All 'Hostile Actions' By Pakistan, Says Govt

2025-05-10 02:00:37
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Wing Commander Vyomika Singh shared an update on the ongoing India-Pakistan tensions on Saturday and said,“...all hostile actions have been effectively countered and responded proportionately.”

She said, "Indian armed forces reiterated their commitment to non-escalation, provided the Pakistan side reciprocates."

