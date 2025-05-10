Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Marco Rubio Dials Jaishankar, Says 'India, Pakistan Need To Identify Methods To De-Escalate' Conflict Offers US Help

2025-05-10 02:00:35
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. Secretary Rubio emphasised that both sides need to identify methods to de-escalate and re-establish direct communication to avoid miscalculation. He further proposed US support in facilitating productive discussions to avert future disputes.

