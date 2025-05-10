India-Pak Conflict: Pakistan Targeting Civilians In Jammu And Kashmir, Lame Attempts To Divide India: FS Vikram Misri

MENAFN - Live Mint) India-Pak Conflict: India on Saturday accused Pakistan of targetted civilians and civilian infrastructure, especially in Jammu and Kashmir and Paunjab. There is also a consistent attempt to sow discord between communities in India, Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri said.

“There has been a particular focus in its targetting of civilian infrastructure and the population in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab,” Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said during the special briefing on Saturday.

People in Srinagar and Jammu cities of Jammu and Kashmir woke up to loud explosions on Saturday morning as military tensions between India and Pakistan are escalating after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.

"Earlier this morning, Pakistan shelled the town of Rajouri, killing the Additional District Development Commissioner Raj Kumar Thapa adding to the civilian casualties and the damage in that state..."

Pakistan claimed that India has fired missiles at three of its air bases. But most of the missiles were intercepted and that retaliatory strikes on India were underway, it said as reported by news agency AP. '

“We have also observed overnight damage to property and civilians in Ferozpur and Jalandhar among other places,” Misri said.

He also said Pakistani officials made ludicurious claims about India firing missiles towards Sri Amritsar Sahib." As I said these are lame attempts to divide India and are doomed to failure," Misri said.

(It is a developing story. Check back for updates)