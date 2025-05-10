MP, Maha To Sign Mou On Tapti Mega Recharge Project In Bhopal Today

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, May 10 (IANS) In a significant step towards the ambitious Tapti Basin Mega Recharge Project, the governments of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today in Bhopal.

The agreement will be formalised in the presence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is scheduled to arrive in Bhopal this afternoon.

Following the signing, both leaders will address a press conference at 3 p.m. at the Kushabhau Thakre Auditorium.

Billed as the world's largest groundwater recharge initiative, the Tapti Basin Mega Recharge Project is expected to resolve long-standing water-sharing disputes between the two states, ensuring adequate water availability for agriculture and industry alike.

CM Yadav, who has held multiple rounds of discussions with CM Fadnavis in recent months, stated that all outstanding issues related to the project have been resolved, and both states are ready to move forward.

Under the project, three streams of the Tapti river will be developed jointly by the two states to maximise water usage for irrigation, industrial, and drinking purposes, while strengthening inter-state cooperation.

The scheme will utilise a total of 31.13 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of water, with 11.76 TMC allocated to Madhya Pradesh and 19.36 TMC to Maharashtra. For the construction of the proposed dams and canals, 3,362 hectares of land in Madhya Pradesh will be used.

Upon completion, the project will create a permanent irrigation facility benefiting 1,23,082 hectares in Madhya Pradesh and 2,34,706 hectares in Maharashtra.

In Madhya Pradesh, four tehsils -- Burhanpur, Nepanagar, Khaknar, and Khalwa -- located in Burhanpur and Khandwa districts, will directly benefit.

Apart from enhancing irrigation, the project also aims to address drinking water concerns in Nagpur (Maharashtra) and meet irrigation demands in Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh).

Notably, CM Yadav confirmed that no villages will be displaced due to the project, and therefore, no rehabilitation will be required in either state.