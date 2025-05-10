Fake News Alert! India Debunks Pakistan's Claim Of 3 IAF Jets Crashed In Himalayan Region & S-400 Destroyed Check Truth

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Indian government's PIB fact check debunked Pakistan social media handles' claim of 3 IAF jets being crashed in Himalayan region and S-400 destroyed by Pakistan. Both claims were found not true.

What did the claim say?

A user named Shakeel Ahmad claimed,“Four local Government sources in Indian Kashmir told Reuters that three fighter jets had crashed in separate areas of the Himalayan region during the night.”

Here's the truth

The central government quickly refuted the disinformation stating that it is not true, citing evidence as a report by India Today. The image belongs to a 2016 MiG-27 crash in Rajasthan.

The pilot ejected safely from it, however, reports stated some people sustained injuries on the ground as it crashed in a residential area near to a house in an open area in Mahaveer Nagar.

The aircraft was on a routine training mission. It had seen a technical problem and asked priority landing.

"Did 3 IAF Jets Crash in Himalayas? 🚨 Several pro-Pakistan social media accounts are falsely claiming that three fighter jets have crashed in different areas of the Himalayan region. #PIBFactcheck - This claim is #FAKE - The image being circulated is old, dating back to 2016," PIB stated with India fights propaganda hashtag.

This shows the image posted is out of context with no authenticity to what the claim was mentioned by the Pakistan user.

No, S-400 is not destroyed by Pakistan as they claimed

“S-400 Destroyed by Pakistan? Here's the Truth! Posts circulating on social media claim that Pakistan has destroyed an Indian S-400 air defence system. #PIBFactCheck ❌ This claim is FAKE. ❌ Reports of destruction or any damage to an S-400 system are baseless,” PIB Fact check post said.