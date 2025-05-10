IMF 'Reimbursing' Pak For Ordnance It Is Using To Devastate Border Areas: CM Omar

The International Monetary Fund on Friday approved the disbursement of around USD 1 billion to Pakistan under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

“I'm not sure how the 'International Community' thinks the current tension in the subcontinent will be de-escalated when the IMF essentially reimburses Pakistan for all the ordnance it is using to devastate Poonch, Rajouri, Uri, Tangdhar & so many other places,” Abdullah said in a post on X.

India abstained from the vote at the IMF, pointing out that rewarding continued sponsorship of cross-border terrorism sends a dangerous message to the global community, exposes funding agencies and donors to reputational risks, and makes a mockery of global values.

