Iran's FM Confirms Next Round Of Talks With U.S. To Be Held In Oman Tomorrow

MENAFN - Nam News Network) TEHRAN, May 10 (NNN-IRNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, confirmed yesterday that, the next round of indirect talks with the United States will be held in Oman tomorrow, adding, the Omani side is expected to announce the time to start the negotiations.

He made the remarks in an interview with Shahrara newspaper, on the sidelines of his visit to the north-eastern Iranian city of Mashhad, while commenting on the Omani-mediated talks with the United States, on Tehran's nuclear programme and the removal of Washington's sanctions.

Araghchi said,“Our Omani friends asked our opinion about setting the next meeting date tomorrow, and we announced our consent. Apparently, they have spoken to the other side, and up to this moment, the negotiations are scheduled to be held tomorrow.”

The minister added, although Iran's positions in the negotiations were principled and fixed, the U.S. side was sending contradictory messages, emphasising, Iran would insist upon its“clear” positions.

During the interview, Araghchi noted that, he would visit Saudi Arabia and Qatar today, adding, he would hold consultations on regional issues and Iran-U.S. indirect talks in Riyadh, and take part in the Iran-Arab World Dialogue summit in Doha.– NNN-IRNA

The delegations of Iran and the United States have held three rounds of indirect talks so far - the first and third in Muscat on April 12 and April 26, and the second in Rome on April 19. A fourth round had been scheduled for May 3 in Rome but was postponed due to what Oman described as“logistical reasons.”