Indian Armed Forces Destroy Pakistani Posts, Launch Pads; Intercept Multiple Pakistani Drones

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) In yet another befitting reply to Pakistan's nefarious activities, the Border Security Force (BSF) has completely destroyed a Pakistani post and a terrorist launch pad in Looni, District Sialkot, opposite Akhnoor area, from where the tube drones were being launched to attack India.

"On 9 May 2025, from about 2100 hrs, Pakistan initiated unprovoked firing on BSF posts in the Jammu Sector. BSF responded in a commensurate manner, causing widespread damage to the posts and assets of the Pakistan Rangers along the International Boundary.

"The terrorist launch pad at Looni, District Sialkot opposite Akhnoor area was completely destroyed by the BSF. Our resolve to protect India's sovereignty is unshaken," the BSF said in a statement.

In another significant development along the Western front, the Indian Army on Saturday confirmed that its air defence units had intercepted and destroyed multiple armed drones from Pakistan flying over Khasa Cantt in Amritsar, reaffirming its resolve to counter any threat to national security.

"Pakistan's blatant escalation with drone strikes and other munitions continues along our western borders. In one such incident, today at approximately 5 a.m., multiple enemy armed drones were spotted flying over Khasa Cantt, Amritsar. The hostile drones were instantly engaged and destroyed by our air defence units," the Indian Army stated.

Condemning the provocation, the Army said, "Pakistan's blatant attempt to violate India's sovereignty and endanger civilians is unacceptable. Indian Army will thwart enemy designs."

The Ministry of Defence also raised serious concerns over the increasing provocations from Pakistan, particularly in the form of drone incursions and artillery attacks along the western frontier.

"Pakistan's continued escalation along the western front through drone incursions and munitions is a matter of grave concern... This blatant attempt to violate India's sovereignty and endanger civilian lives is unacceptable," the ministry said in a statement.

In a related incident late Friday night, three civilians, including a woman, were injured in an attack by a Pakistani drone on the outskirts of Ferozepur town in Punjab.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Bhupinder Singh Sidhu, the injured individuals were members of a single family and suffered burn injuries.

He said that most of the drone attacks have been neutralised by the Indian Army, and clarified that this was the only such incident in the district.

Meanwhile, panic spread across parts of Jammu and Kashmir as residents in Srinagar and the Akhnoor area of Jammu division reported hearing massive blast-like sounds early Saturday morning. Many morning walkers rushed back home in fear.

At the same time, overnight mortar shelling by the Pakistan Army in Poonch and Rajouri districts caused considerable damage to civilian infrastructure.

According to a Defence Ministry release, "Drones have been sighted at 26 locations along the International Border and LoC with Pakistan. These include suspected armed drones."

The locations mentioned include Baramulla, Srinagar, Avantipora, Nagrota, Jammu, Ferozpur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Lalgarh Jatta, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bhuj, Kuarbet, and Lakhi Nala.

"Regrettably, an armed drone targeted a civilian area in Ferozpur, resulting in injuries to members of a local family. The injured have been provided medical assistance and the area has been sanitised by security forces," the statement added.