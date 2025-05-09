Charlize Theron Reveals What Her Kids Actually Think Of Her Movie Career

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, May 10 (IANS) Oscar-winning star Charlize Theron says her children are a tad underwhelmed by her achievements.

During an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!,' Theron quipped: "My children have zero respect for me. It's just unbelievable, I feel like I'm pretty humble, but every once in a while I'm like 'there's an Oscar right there.' They are so not impressed with me."

The actress, who has adopted daughters Jackson and August, took a trip down memory lane and recalled a recent incident when one of her children said to being impressed by another movie star, reports co.

The 49-year-old actress shared: "I was picking up my youngest from dance yesterday and we drove past the new 'Mission Impossible' poster where Tom Cruise is hanging onto some yellow plane, and he just looks really cool.

"My kids were with me when I shot 'Old Guard 2' and I worked on this incredibly intricate sequence where we brought in this amazing helicopter pilot, Fred North, and we were gonna choreograph this incredible me fighting helicopters and jumping on this real helicopter and hanging off. Shooting 99 percent of it on a real helicopter as it's trying to shake me off like a rag doll.

"We took like two weeks to shoot this sequence and I was like, 'Wow, I just did that, that's really amazing.' And my child yesterday just looked at this poster of Tom Cruise and went, 'It's weird, he looks so much cooler than you did when you were hanging off the helicopter.' I was just like, 'I hung off the helicopter, (can I have) some credit?'"

Meanwhile, the actress previously revealed that she's teaching acceptance to her children.

The actress told 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked': "I want [my kids] to grow up in a world where they know what it means to accept what's not you, what is different and love that, to not be scared of that, and to embrace it, and that's my job as a mom. I feel like we're living in a day and age where our words can so easily be weaponised against us.

"I worry about us as people and what we can do to each other, and how powerful it is when you love and how powerful it is when you hate. One destroys and one builds."