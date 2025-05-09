403
MES Champions Of CBSE Qatar Cluster Athletic Meet 2025
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) MES Indian School emerged overall champions of the CBSE Qatar Cluster Athletic Meet 2025, jointly hosted with Mesis Abu Hamour Branch at the MES ground from April 29 to May 1.
The event brought together the finest young athletes from the CBSE schools across Qatar. Competitions were held in three categories, U-14, U-17 and U 19.
MES has thus established a sporting legacy of retaining a winning spree for more than two decades in the CBSE Qatar Cluster Athletic Meet.
The closing ceremony was graced by MES governing board president B M Siddique, sports and games director Badarudeen Ghulam Mohyuddin, treasurer Usman A T, principal Dr Hameeda Kadar, Mesis principal Prameela Kannan, coaches, and participants of all Indian schools.
Amidst jubilation and thunderous applause, the team MES lifted the Champions Trophy.
The MES athletes were trained by the department of physical education head Salim J Nadaf along with Steeson Mathew, Gigy Abraham and Nazanin S Nadaf.
