Brazil Increases Footwear Exports By 10%
In the month of April, however, there was a decline of 5.5% in volume and 12.4% in revenue, with 7.5 million pairs and USD 79.23 million, respectively. The executive president of Abicalçados, Haroldo Ferreira, was quoted as saying in a statement released by the association that the unstable international environment impacted the results, especially exports to the United States.
“The decline to the U.S. in April can be explained by the import growth bubble recorded since the end of last year, which was above the dynamics of domestic consumption. Many importers brought forward their purchases and shipments to avoid the expected tariffs on Chinese footwear, securing lower costs and increasing inventory levels,” explains the executive.
Argentina was the leading destination of Brazilian footwear exports in the first four months of the year, followed by the U.S. and France. Argentinians bought 4.65 million pairs for USD 77.82 million, with increases in volume (+54.1%) and revenue (+25.6%) compared to the same period in 2024. The U.S. imported 3.53 million pairs for USD 67.36 million, showing a 1.7% increase in volume and a 6.3% decrease in revenue. France purchased 1 million pairs for USD 14.7 million, with increases in both volume (+12.7%) and revenue (+9.8%).
