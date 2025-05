Trump Coin: ⬆️ Buy

– Trump Coin reversed from support area

– Likely to rise to resistance level 16.000

Trump Coin recently reversed up from the strong support area between the round support level 10.00 (which also reversed the price in March) and the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the ABC correction (2) from April.

The upward reversal from this support area stopped the previous short-term impulse wave 1.

Trump Coin can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 16.000 (which reversed the previous correction (2) at the end of April).