Grupo Clarín Announces First Quarter 2025 Results
Grupo Clarín S.A. ("Grupo Clarín" or the "Company")(BCBA:GCLA), the largest media company in Argentina, announced today its First Quarter 2025 results. Figures in this report have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (*) ("IFRS") as of March 31, 2025 and are stated in Argentine Pesos ("Ps"), unless otherwise indicated.
(*) The Company's Management has applied IAS 29 in the preparation of these financial statements (inflation adjustment) as per Resolution 777/18, issued by the Comisión Nacional de Valores ("CNV"), that establishes that the restatement must be applied to the financial statements.
Highlights (1Q25 vs. 1Q24):
Total Revenues reached Ps. 94,567.5 million, an increase of 21.5% in real terms compared to 1Q24, primarily due to higher Advertising revenues in real terms, especially in the Broadcasting and Programming segment, and higher Circulation revenues in the Digital and Printed Publications segment. Adjusted EBITDA (1) reached Ps. 12,475.3 million, an increase of 1223.1% compared to 942.9 for 1Q24, mainly driven by higher revenues in all segments.
Grupo Clarín's Adjusted EBITDA Margin (2) was 13.2% in 1Q25, compared to 1.2% in 1Q24. Net Income for the period resulted in Ps. 4,866.4 million, a change of -145.5% compared to a loss of Ps. 10,702.2 million reported in 1Q24. Net Income for the period attributable to Equity Shareholders amounted to Ps 4,765.5 million in 1Q25 from a loss of Ps. 11,324.9 million in 1Q24, a change of -142.1%.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(1) We define Adjusted EBITDA as Total Revenues minus cost of sales (excluding depreciation and amortization) and selling and administrative expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization). We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful measure of our performance. It is commonly used to analyze and compare media companies based on operating performance, leverage and liquidity. Nonetheless, Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of net income or cash flow from operations and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, an indication of our financial performance, an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or a measure of liquidity. Other companies may compute Adjusted EBITDA in a different manner; therefore, Adjusted EBITDA as reported by other companies may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA as we report it.
(2) We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA over Total Revenues .
CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION
GRUPO CLARIN S.A.
cordially invites you to participate in its Webcast Presentation
Date: Tuesday, May 13, 2025
To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit:
The webcast presentation will also be available at
ABOUT THE COMPANY
Disclaimer
SOURCE: Grupo Clarín S.A.
