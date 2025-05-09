403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Syrian Minister Praises Qatar's Social Work Model
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Syrian Minister of Social Affairs and Labour Hind Kabawat has praised Qatar's pioneering experience in the humanitarian and social fields, describing it as a“rich experience.”
In an interview with Qatar News Agency (QNA), the Syrian minister affirmed that co-operation with Qatar strongly enhances the effectiveness of social and humanitarian programs in Syria and enlarges the scope of beneficiaries.
Minister Kabawat expressed the ministry's aspiration to establish strategic and regional partnerships with countries that have successful development experiences, pointing out that co-operation with Qatari partners will play a central role in supporting efforts to expand its service coverage, achieve social justice, and strengthen community cohesion in the post-war phase.
Regarding the ministry's current priorities, Kabawat stressed that the main focus is on the most vulnerable and affected groups, giving top priority to rebuilding the social and economic fabric that has been severely damaged by years of conflict. She explained that the ministry is currently working to accelerate the return of camp residents and displaced people to their original areas, and to create conditions for a dignified and sustainable return.
She emphasised that achieving this return requires a comprehensive plan that takes into account the difficult living conditions and the extensive infrastructure collapse. She noted that the ministry is co-ordinating with other ministries and international actors to ensure the provision of basic services in housing, health, education, and legal infrastructure.
On the issue of the most affected groups - such as widows, orphans, and the injured - Kabawat explained that the ministry is working on developing an accurate and updated database covering these groups to ensure fair and organised access to support programs. She stressed that the goal is to end dependency and build a new model of support based on sustainable rehabilitation and empowerment.
On the legal framework for regulating the labour market, she noted that the ministry is organising a series of workshops in co-operation with representatives from industrial, commercial, and professional sectors to discuss current challenges and propose necessary legislative amendments. She highlighted co-ordination with relevant ministries to draft a balanced labour law that respects workers' rights and serves employers' interests, aiming to create a flexible and fair work environment that boosts economic activity and reduces unemployment.
HE also pointed to the deep psychological impacts left by the war on Syrian society, affirming the need for many groups to undergo psychological and social rehabilitation, including those who experienced detention, lived in camps, or endured exile and hardship. She announced that the ministry is preparing a special psychosocial support manual, in co-operation with local and international organisations with experience in this field, to serve as a reference for care providers.
She also revealed a set of programmes aimed at promoting social cohesion through community dialogues, awareness campaigns on citizenship and pluralism, training of local mediators in conflict resolution, and empowerment of marginalised groups economically and educationally to reduce feelings of exclusion and division.
In terms of co-operation with civil society and non-governmental organisations, the minister said that the ministry has granted licences to nearly 2,000 organisations to operate inside Syria, including some that were previously active abroad and have recently reopened offices in the country. She added that the ministry has launched a series of dialogue workshops with these organisations to develop the Law on Associations and create a modern and sustainable legal environment based on the principle of partnership between the state and civil society. She also stressed the need to move beyond the traditional competitive relationship in favour of a complementary one that involves shared roles and responsibilities.
On the mechanisms to ensure that international aid reaches those who need it, Kabawat underlined that the ministry has launched a comprehensive automation project in co-operation with the Ministry of Communications and Technology. This includes three key digital platforms, including one for organising NGO work and preventing duplication of services, a labour market platform for linking job seekers with employers and providing career consultations, and a platform for persons with disabilities to enable them to update their data and submit formal applications for service cards. She emphasised the importance of building a central and accurate database across all ministry directorates and facilities as a key tool for ensuring transparency and impact measurement, and directing resources to those who truly deserve them.
The Syrian minister affirmed that the ministry is guided by a national vision rooted in social cohesion, justice, and effective partnerships between the government sector and civil society. She pointed out that the upcoming phase will require comprehensive national efforts and broad regional and international support, stressing that co-operation with Qatar - given its successful experience in social and humanitarian management - will be one of the key pillars of humanitarian work in Syria in the coming phase, and that the ministry aims to translate this into tangible programmes and initiatives that serve the Syrian citizen wherever they may be.
In an interview with Qatar News Agency (QNA), the Syrian minister affirmed that co-operation with Qatar strongly enhances the effectiveness of social and humanitarian programs in Syria and enlarges the scope of beneficiaries.
Minister Kabawat expressed the ministry's aspiration to establish strategic and regional partnerships with countries that have successful development experiences, pointing out that co-operation with Qatari partners will play a central role in supporting efforts to expand its service coverage, achieve social justice, and strengthen community cohesion in the post-war phase.
Regarding the ministry's current priorities, Kabawat stressed that the main focus is on the most vulnerable and affected groups, giving top priority to rebuilding the social and economic fabric that has been severely damaged by years of conflict. She explained that the ministry is currently working to accelerate the return of camp residents and displaced people to their original areas, and to create conditions for a dignified and sustainable return.
She emphasised that achieving this return requires a comprehensive plan that takes into account the difficult living conditions and the extensive infrastructure collapse. She noted that the ministry is co-ordinating with other ministries and international actors to ensure the provision of basic services in housing, health, education, and legal infrastructure.
On the issue of the most affected groups - such as widows, orphans, and the injured - Kabawat explained that the ministry is working on developing an accurate and updated database covering these groups to ensure fair and organised access to support programs. She stressed that the goal is to end dependency and build a new model of support based on sustainable rehabilitation and empowerment.
On the legal framework for regulating the labour market, she noted that the ministry is organising a series of workshops in co-operation with representatives from industrial, commercial, and professional sectors to discuss current challenges and propose necessary legislative amendments. She highlighted co-ordination with relevant ministries to draft a balanced labour law that respects workers' rights and serves employers' interests, aiming to create a flexible and fair work environment that boosts economic activity and reduces unemployment.
HE also pointed to the deep psychological impacts left by the war on Syrian society, affirming the need for many groups to undergo psychological and social rehabilitation, including those who experienced detention, lived in camps, or endured exile and hardship. She announced that the ministry is preparing a special psychosocial support manual, in co-operation with local and international organisations with experience in this field, to serve as a reference for care providers.
She also revealed a set of programmes aimed at promoting social cohesion through community dialogues, awareness campaigns on citizenship and pluralism, training of local mediators in conflict resolution, and empowerment of marginalised groups economically and educationally to reduce feelings of exclusion and division.
In terms of co-operation with civil society and non-governmental organisations, the minister said that the ministry has granted licences to nearly 2,000 organisations to operate inside Syria, including some that were previously active abroad and have recently reopened offices in the country. She added that the ministry has launched a series of dialogue workshops with these organisations to develop the Law on Associations and create a modern and sustainable legal environment based on the principle of partnership between the state and civil society. She also stressed the need to move beyond the traditional competitive relationship in favour of a complementary one that involves shared roles and responsibilities.
On the mechanisms to ensure that international aid reaches those who need it, Kabawat underlined that the ministry has launched a comprehensive automation project in co-operation with the Ministry of Communications and Technology. This includes three key digital platforms, including one for organising NGO work and preventing duplication of services, a labour market platform for linking job seekers with employers and providing career consultations, and a platform for persons with disabilities to enable them to update their data and submit formal applications for service cards. She emphasised the importance of building a central and accurate database across all ministry directorates and facilities as a key tool for ensuring transparency and impact measurement, and directing resources to those who truly deserve them.
The Syrian minister affirmed that the ministry is guided by a national vision rooted in social cohesion, justice, and effective partnerships between the government sector and civil society. She pointed out that the upcoming phase will require comprehensive national efforts and broad regional and international support, stressing that co-operation with Qatar - given its successful experience in social and humanitarian management - will be one of the key pillars of humanitarian work in Syria in the coming phase, and that the ministry aims to translate this into tangible programmes and initiatives that serve the Syrian citizen wherever they may be.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment