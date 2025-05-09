403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EU Rejects Attempts To Alter Gaza's Demographic Composition
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, firmly rejected any attempts to alter the demographic composition or geographical borders of Gaza Strip, including the forced displacement of Palestinians.
Speaking at a press conference in the Polish capital Warsaw following an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers, Kallas expressed EU's deep concern over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza. She noted that the foreign ministers unanimously agreed that the humanitarian conditions in the Strip are unbearable and worsening rapidly.
Kallas called on Israeli occupation authorities to immediately lift the blockade and allow humanitarian aid to reach those in need inside Gaza.
On the situation in Syria, Kallas welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron's stance advocating for easing sanctions on Syria, noting that the matter is currently under discussion within EU institutions.
Speaking at a press conference in the Polish capital Warsaw following an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers, Kallas expressed EU's deep concern over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza. She noted that the foreign ministers unanimously agreed that the humanitarian conditions in the Strip are unbearable and worsening rapidly.
Kallas called on Israeli occupation authorities to immediately lift the blockade and allow humanitarian aid to reach those in need inside Gaza.
On the situation in Syria, Kallas welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron's stance advocating for easing sanctions on Syria, noting that the matter is currently under discussion within EU institutions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment