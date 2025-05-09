403
Qatar Opens Pavilion At Venice Biennale
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Chairperson of Qatar Museums Board of Trustees Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani inaugurated Qatar's pavilion at the 19th International Architecture Exhibition (La Biennale di Venezia) in the historic Giardini della Biennale in Venice, Italy.
In her speech at the event, HE Sheikha Al Mayassa emphasised that this participation marks the beginning of a new cultural journey, reflecting Qatar's presence in spirit and stone, noting that the pavilion demonstrates Qatar's commitment to fostering intercultural dialogue and promoting cultural exchange.
She added that the pavilion, which features an art installation by Pakistani architect Yasmeen Lari, embodies values of inclusivity and belonging and aligns with this year's theme "My home is your home." HE Sheikha Al Mayassa said that Qatar's participation goes beyond architectural construction, presenting a powerful cultural message that amplifies the voice of the region and showcases its heritage with confidence.
She highlighted that Venice, historically a bridge between East and West, serves as an ideal platform for conveying this message, adding that Qatar will soon join other nations in Giardini, where architecture becomes diplomacy and beauty speaks for peace.
She pointed out that Qatar's pavilion, designed by talented architect Lina Qattouf, symbolises hospitality and resilience, reflecting shared aspirations.
HE Sheikha Al Mayassa affirmed that culture is the foundation of the pavilion's design, with kindness as its language, making it not just an architectural structure, but a space for dialogue, wonder, and global engagement in conversations that inspire peace and cultural exchange.
Qatar's new pavilion is centrally located within the Biennale gardens, near the renowned Book Pavilion, adding a distinctive presence to the prestigious historical gardens that have showcased leading cultural and artistic creations for over 50 years.
Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Museums (QM) Mohamed Saad al-Rumaihi, said that international exhibitions are a cornerstone of the institution's strategy to raise Qatar's cultural profile worldwide, noting that such shows help build cultural understanding and reinforce a creative economy.
Qatar's ambassador to Italy Khalid bin Youssef al-Sada affirmed that the State's participation in this year's Biennale Venice is part of a strategic cultural vision aimed at promoting cultural dialogue with the world and strengthening bilateral relations with Italy, based on a firm belief that culture serves as an effective bridge for communication and understanding among peoples.
Meanwhile, the Qatar pavilion organised the Beyti Beytak exhibition at La Biennale di Venezia. The exhibition explores how modern and contemporary architecture meets the needs of communities and reimagines a sense of belonging.
Meanwhile, the Qatar pavilion organised the Beyti Beytak exhibition at La Biennale di Venezia. The exhibition explores how modern and contemporary architecture meets the needs of communities and reimagines a sense of belonging.
