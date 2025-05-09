Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Secretary Rubio's Call With Austrian Foreign Minister Meinl-Reisinger

Secretary Rubio's Call With Austrian Foreign Minister Meinl-Reisinger


2025-05-09 11:00:25

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger today.  Secretary Rubio noted our continued commitment to democratic values and security in Europe.  The Secretary expressed appreciation for Austrian investment in the United States, and both leaders noted the opportunities to expand further economic direct investments, cooperation on dual-use industrial products, and the need for European nations to increase defense spending.  Additionally, the Secretary highlighted our commitment to stability in Bosnia and Herzegovina and of the need to obtain a ceasefire in Ukraine.

