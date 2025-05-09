IEHP Mission Conference Highlights Community Achievements In Compassionate, Quality Care

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan's (IEHP) annual Mission Conference on May 9 recognized community initiatives, physicians, organizations and individuals committed to providing high-quality care in the region.

Now in its fifth year, the conference welcomed hundreds to the health plan's Rancho Cucamonga headquarters to hear inspiring stories from communities impacted by compassionate care leaders.

"Our goal for the Mission Conference is to share our strengths and insights so that we can all better serve our communities in the Inland Empire," said IEHP Chief Executive Officer Jarrod McNaughton. "This year's theme, 'Our Collective Call to Community,' reminds us that we are part of something bigger than ourselves. We are stronger when we partner together in the pursuit of a shared vision."

Highlights included a conversation about the IEHP Foundation and the Riverside Blue Zones Project with Foundation Chief Executive Officer Greg Bradbard, Executive Director of the Riverside Blue Zones Project Erin Edwards, Executive Director of the Banning Blue Zones Project Rueben Gonzales and Executive Director of the Coachella Blue Zones Project Angela Zepeda. The initiative aims to advance population health, economic vitality and well-being within targeted communities in Riverside County.

"The Inland Empire has faced many health challenges over the years, but collectively we have the ability to make the healthy choice the easy choice for local residents," said Bradbard. "Through this collaborative project across the County of Riverside, we will make improvements in schools, worksites and community areas to enhance health outcomes for generations to come."

The conference concluded with IEHP leadership announcing five recipients of the 2025 Living the Mission Awards, which honor community organizations and providers nominated for meeting quality care standards. Recipients were:



Optimal Care Award: For the first time, two Optimal Care Awards were awarded by the health plan, selecting one provider and one hospital care organization to receive the honor. Recipients were:



Corona Regional Hospital Medical Center , a 259-bed facility specializing in acute hospital and rehabilitation care.

Dr. Sushil Anand , co-founder of American Pediatrics and a board-certified pediatrician, with offices in Eastvale, Corona and Upland.

Vibrant Health Award : Cedar House Life Change Center , a Bloomington-based residential treatment program for individuals battling addiction.

Creativity & Innovation Award : Renewing Hope Family Counseling Center, Inc. , which offers mental health and therapeutic support and treatment services for all ages. Inspire Award : Dr. Pardis Amirhoushmand , a board-certified clinical psychologist with more than 25 years of experience, and her Ontario practice, The Autism Center.

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans, the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid public health plan in the country, and for the fourth year in a row, certified as A Great Place To Work®. Founded in 1996, IEHP supports more than 1.5 million Riverside and San Bernardino County residents enrolled in Medicaid or IEHP DualChoice (those with both Medi-Cal and Medicare). As of 2024, IEHP also offers Covered California plans, further ensuring health care access for even more IE residents. Today, IEHP has a robust network of quality doctors throughout our two counties and nearly 4,000 team members who are fully committed to the vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. To learn more, go to iehp.

