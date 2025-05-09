G7 Urges India, Pakistan To 'De-Escalate', Engage In Direct Dialogue As Border Tension Mounts

MENAFN - Live Mint) Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, a join statement from G7 foreign ministers condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack that claimed 26 lives on April 22, and urged both countries“to engage in direct dialogue towards a peaceful outcome”.

Foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States of America and the High Representative of the European Union called for“immediate de-escalation”.

A statement released by G7 Foreign Ministers on Saturday read,“We, the G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America and the High Representative of the European Union, strongly condemn the egregious terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22 and urge maximum restraint from both India and Pakistan . Further military escalation poses a serious threat to regional stability.”

“We are deeply concerned for the safety of civilians on both sides. We call for immediate de-escalation and encourage both countries to engage in direct dialogue towards a peaceful outcome. We continue to monitor events closely and express our support for a swift and lasting diplomatic resolution,” it added.

“Intermittent firing” continues along the Line of Control at many places as India continues to thwart Pakistan's attempt to target several locations with drone s in India.

Meanwhile, houses and property were damaged in the Rajouri region following a continuous series of explosions. Loud explosions were also heard in Rajouri and Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir.

A civilian was reportedly injured in a Pakistani attack in Rajouri, J&K, on Saturday. "...One injured person has been brought here. Doctors and the entire team are ready. His treatment began immediately...," said Farukh Ahmed Wani, the security incharge at the hospital.

Three people were also injured in Ferozpur as an armed drone targeted a civilian area there.

Defence sources said late Friday that drones were sighted at 26 locations - ranging from Baramulla in the North to Bhuj in the South, along both the International Border and the Line of Control with Pakistan.

US calls for de-escalatation

Earlier, US White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the US intends to de-escalate the tensions between both the countries. Leavitt said that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been in talks with the leaders of both nations to de-escalate.

"This is something that the secretary of state and of course now our national security adviser as well, Marco Rubio, has been very much involved in. The President wants to see this de-escalate as quickly as possible," she was quoted by ANI as saying.

Leavitt said that the conflict between the nations is an old one, and talks are on to prevent further escalations.

"He understands these are two countries that have been at odds with one another for decades, long before President Trump was here in the Oval Office. However, he has good relationships with the leaders of both countries and the Secretary of State Marco Rubio, I spoke to him just yesterday. He has been in constant communication with the leaders of both countries, trying to bring this conflict to an end," he said.