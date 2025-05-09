India-Pakistan Tensions: 32 Indian Airports Closed Is Delhi Airport Operational?
The Airports Authority of India (AAI), along with other aviation regulators, has issued multiple Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) announcing the temporary suspension of civil flight operations at 32 airports across northern and western India. The suspension, attributed to operational reasons, is in effect from 9 May until 05:29 IST on 15 May 2025. Major airports affected include Chandigarh, Srinagar, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Bhuntar, Kishangarh, Patiala, Shimla, Dharamsala, and Bathinda. Additionally, strategically important locations such as Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Leh, Bikaner, Pathankot, Jammu, Jamnagar, and Bhuj are also impacted by the temporary closure.
Full List of Airports Closed:
Adhampur
Ambala
Amritsar
Awantipur
Bathinda
Bhuj
Bikaner
Chandigarh
Halwara
Hindon
Jaisalmer
Jammu
Jamnagar
Jodhpur
Kandla
Kangra (Gaggal)
Keshod
Kishangarh
Kullu Manali (Bhuntar)
Leh
Ludhiana
Mundra
Naliya
Pathankot
Patiala
Porbandar
Rajkot (Hirasar)
Sarsawa
Shimla
Srinagar
Thoise
Uttarlai
Delhi Airport Issues Advisory:
Delhi Airport issued a passenger advisory on Saturday, stating that operations will continue as normal for the time being. However, it cautioned that evolving airspace conditions and heightened security measures mandated by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security may lead to flight schedule disruptions and longer wait times at security checkpoints.
Stay updated through guidance from their respective airlines.
Follow hand baggage and check-in luggage regulations.
Arrive early to allow for possible delays at security checks.
Cooperate with airline and security staff for smooth facilitation.
Check flight status through their airline or the official Delhi Airport website.
“We urge all passengers to rely solely on official sources for accurate information and refrain from sharing unverified content,” the advisory added.
