Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
India-Pakistan Conflict: Multiple Blasts Heard In Srinagar 'Tremor With A Loud Boom'

India-Pakistan Conflict: Multiple Blasts Heard In Srinagar 'Tremor With A Loud Boom'


2025-05-09 10:11:02
(MENAFN- Live Mint) India-Pakistan Conflict: Multiple blasts were heard in Srinagar city early morning on 10 May. The blasts, some of them loud, were heard hours after the Indian military thwarted drone attacks by Pakistan at several places in the city.

The blasts were heard near vital installations, including the airport, news agency PTI, quoted unmamed officials. Sirens also went off across the city as soon as explosions were heard. Electricity was also cut across the city, locals told LiveMint on phone from Srinagar.

There were three back-to-back blasts at around 6 am. Then there was another explosion after some time. This one was the loudest and felt like a tremor with a loud boom.

“There were three back-to-back blasts at around 6 am. Then there was another explosion after some time. This one was the loudest and felt like a tremor with a loud boom. Since then there have been blasts but not as loud. ,” a Srinagar resident said.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

MENAFN09052025007365015876ID1109530726

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search