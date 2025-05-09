India-Pakistan Conflict: Multiple Blasts Heard In Srinagar 'Tremor With A Loud Boom'
The blasts were heard near vital installations, including the airport, news agency PTI, quoted unmamed officials. Sirens also went off across the city as soon as explosions were heard. Electricity was also cut across the city, locals told LiveMint on phone from Srinagar.There were three back-to-back blasts at around 6 am. Then there was another explosion after some time. This one was the loudest and felt like a tremor with a loud boom.
“There were three back-to-back blasts at around 6 am. Then there was another explosion after some time. This one was the loudest and felt like a tremor with a loud boom. Since then there have been blasts but not as loud. ,” a Srinagar resident said.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)
