Indian Officer Dies As Pakistani Shelling Hits His Home In J&K's Rajouri, Says CM Omar Abdullah


2025-05-09 10:10:59
(MENAFN- Live Mint) An officer of the J&K Administration Services died as Pakistani shelling hit his residence in the Rajouri town of Jammu and Kashmir early Saturday. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah shared the“devastating news” on X social media platform.

Omar Abdullah said,“We have lost a dedicated officer of the J&K Administration Services.”

“Today the residence of the officer was hit by Pak shelling as they targeted Rajouri town killing our Additional District Development Commissioner Sh Raj Kumar Thappa,” Abdullah said.

“Just yesterday he was accompanying the Deputy CM around the district & attended the online meeting I chaired...I've no words to express my shock & sadness at this terrible loss of life. May his soul rest in peace,” Omar Abdullah posted on X on Saturday.

