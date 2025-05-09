The Deadly Truth About Kashmir's Growing Pollution

Representational photo

By Sahil Jahangir Mir

In every breath we take and every drop of water we drink, pollution quietly spreads its toxic grip. It is no longer a distant worry, a problem for the future. It is here, now, affecting billions globally.

And places like Kashmir, where the land and air have nurtured generations, are succumbing to harmful pollutants.

Pollution, in all its forms, is an invisible killer: pervasive, urgent, and often overlooked.

Across the globe, environmental pollution is responsible for around 13 million deaths every year, a staggering figure that paints a grim picture of the health crisis we are all facing.

The very air we breathe, the water we drink, the food we consume, and even the sounds and lights that surround us, all carry hidden dangers. These dangers, though often invisible to the naked eye, silently erode our health, dignity, and the beauty of the world around us.

Kashmir, known for its pristine valleys and cool mountain breezes, is not immune to the ravages of pollution. The air, once crisp and pure, is now tainted with the fumes of vehicles, industrial waste, and the burning of fossil fuels. This is not just an issue in Srinagar but in many towns and villages where the impacts of urbanization are beginning to show.

The fine particulate matter in the air-small enough to enter the lungs and bloodstream-poses a severe risk to health. It causes respiratory diseases like asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and even lung cancer.

For those living near highways or industrial zones, the consequences are even worse. Children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing conditions are particularly vulnerable.

Water, the lifeblood of Kashmir, is not immune either. It flows through the region's rivers and streams, bringing life to crops and villagers. But now, those same waters are becoming carriers of disease.

Industrial waste, untreated sewage, and plastic waste pollute freshwater sources, leading to waterborne diseases like cholera and dysentery. Unsafe drinking water, especially for infants and children, leads to unnecessary deaths. The once pristine springs and streams now bear the marks of neglect.

These aren't just local concerns; they are part of a broader global crisis. Contaminants like heavy metals and chemicals leach into the water, threatening not just the immediate population but future generations as well.

In Kashmir, where agriculture is still a lifeline for many, soil pollution is another threat creeping under the radar. The use of pesticides and chemicals, combined with industrial waste, is poisoning the very earth that nourishes crops.

These toxins, entering the food chain through plants and animals, find their way into human bodies. The long-term effects are devastating-cancer, neurological disorders, and reproductive problems. We are tainting the land that has fed us for centuries, and the results will be felt for generations.

At first glance, noise and light might seem like minor pollutants compared to air, water, or soil. But their impact is real.

The constant hum of construction, traffic, and urban life fills the air, contributing to stress, anxiety, and sleep disturbances. It is a pervasive form of pollution that wears us down over time.

Similarly, the light pollution from cities, with their glowing skies and constant artificial illumination, disrupts natural cycles. It interferes with sleep, hormonal balance, and can even lead to more serious health issues like depression and increased cancer risk.

The hardest truth, though, is how disproportionately pollution affects the poor and marginalized.

In Kashmir, as elsewhere, the poorest communities are often the ones living closest to industrial sites, landfills, or highways. They are the ones most exposed to the harmful effects of pollution, and yet they often lack the resources to protect themselves.

These communities struggle to access clean water, breathe fresh air, and find safe places to live. They are left to bear the burden of pollution without the tools to fight back.

The solution is not simple, nor is it immediate. But it is necessary. Governments, both local and global, must enforce stricter environmental regulations. Industries must be held accountable for the waste they produce. Sustainable practices must become the norm rather than the exception.

Healthcare systems need to integrate environmental risk factors into their practices, helping communities understand the connection between their environment and their health.

Public awareness campaigns can teach individuals about the simple steps they can take to reduce their environmental footprint-whether it's conserving water, reducing plastic use, or supporting green energy initiatives.

Pollution is a global crisis, but the solutions are within our grasp. From Kashmir to the farthest corners of the world, we must act now.

The author is an environmental researcher and columnist based in Dharambugh Kralapora, Kashmir.