Pakistan Claims India Targeted Three Airbases With Missiles, Drones

Pakistan military spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry told a hurriedly called press conference in Islamabad at around 4 am that Nur Khan (Chaklala, Rawalpindi), Murid (Chakwal) and Rafiqui (Shorkot in Jhang district) airbases of Pakistan Air Force were targeted.

“But all assets of the Air Force remain safe,” he claimed.

India has fired air-to-surface missiles with its jets, he claimed.

He added that several missiles were intercepted by Pakistan's air defence system.

He said this is a“sinister act of India pushing the region into lethal war and Pakistan will respond to this aggression. India should wait for our response”.

Chaudhry did not take any questions and ended the presser abruptly.

Minutes later, state-run PTV said citing security officials that Pakistan has launched a counter attack.

The Pakistan Airport Authority (PAA) issued a notification stating that Pakistan's airspace has been closed from 3.15 am to 12 noon for all kinds of air traffic.

The PAA said it will share updates at 12 noon.

Tensions between the two neighbours soared significantly after the Indian armed forces on Wednesday conducted precision strikes targeting terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack that had cross-border linkages.

Pakistan launched a fresh wave of drone attacks targeting 26 locations in India - from Jammu and Kashmir to Gujarat - for the second night on Friday, with the defence ministry saying the enemy's attempts to hit vital installations, including airports and air bases, were successfully thwarted.

On Thursday evening, Indian air defence units intercepted at least eight missiles fired by Pakistan towards the border areas of Jammu, including the strategically important Jammu airport, defence sources had said.

