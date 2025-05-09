Hamas Rejects U.S. Accusations Of Controlling Humanitarian Aid In Gaza

MENAFN - Nam News Network) GAZA, May 10 (NNN-WAFA) – Hamas, yesterday, rejected U.S. accusations that, it was controlling humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip.

In a press statement, Hamas said that, the accusations made by U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, against Hamas, of controlling Gaza aid are“contrary to the truth.”

Huckabee stated yesterday that, a new distribution system of humanitarian aid to Gaza, through private companies is being prepared, describing the system as an effort to prevent Hamas from stealing aid.

In its statement, Hamas referred to the U.S. accusations as“a reiteration of Israeli lies, that have been exposed by all UN organisations and agencies operating in Gaza,” saying,“the ambassador also uses them, to justify involvement in Israeli displacement and subjugation plans in Gaza, through the policy of starvation.”

Hamas affirmed the right of the people of Gaza to receive humanitarian aid with dignity, and via the mechanisms approved by the United Nations and international relief organisations.

It called on the international community to help break the blockade, imposed by the Israeli regime on the enclave, and to force Israel to immediately open the crossings for the entry of aid convoys stuck on the Egyptian side of the border.

Meanwhile, Palestinian National Council Speaker, Rawhi Fattouh, also debunked the U.S. plan in a press statement.

“The U.S. plan, which entrusts the distribution of limited humanitarian aid in Gaza to international companies, has nothing to do with humanitarian work,” Fattouh said, calling the plan“a dangerous racist project, aimed at isolating Palestinians in residential enclaves and apartheid camps, stripping them of most necessities of life.”

Israel halted the entry of goods and supplies into Gaza on March 2, following the expiration of the first phase of a Jan ceasefire agreement with Hamas. The second phase of the agreement has yet to be implemented, due to a lack of consensus between the parties.– NNN-WAFA