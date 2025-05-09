The 2023 ETF Series Trusts Select Tidal Financial Group As Service Provider, Ensuring Continuity And Growth For Asset Managers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Trustees of The 2023 ETF Series Trust and The 2023 ETF Series Trust II ("The Trusts") announced today that, following an extensive due diligence process, Tidal Financial Group has been selected as the preferred service provider to support and grow the Trusts, replacing the Goldman Sachs ETF Accelerator platform as it winds down operations.

While a final agreement is pending and still subject to Board approval, the selection of Tidal marks a strategic move by the Trustees to ensure ongoing institutional-level service, continuity for existing clients, and long-term growth across the ETF sponsor landscape.

“Our priority is to offer an institutional-level trust platform with optionality among multiple service providers,” said Robert Howard, Chairman of the Board of The Trusts.“Tidal brings the proven expertise, scale, and client-first mindset we need in a long-term partner. We're confident this transition will strengthen the Trusts for years to come.”

With more than 220 ETFs under its umbrella, Tidal has emerged as one of the leading platforms in the industry, offering end-to-end support for asset managers with customized and scalable solutions.“This is a natural extension for Tidal,” said Robert Howard.

Tidal has been selected by the Board of The Trusts pending final documentation of the commercial agreements as well as formal Board approval.

About The 2023 ETF Series Trusts

The 2023 ETF Series Trust and The 2023 ETF Series Trust II were established in 2023 as open-end management investment companies organized under the laws of the State of Delaware. Designed to serve as a platform for innovative and institutional-quality ETF offerings, the Trusts provide a flexible, scalable, and compliant structure for asset managers looking to bring their strategies to the ETF marketplace.

The Board of Trustees oversees all operations of the Trusts, including fiduciary responsibilities, service provider selection, and fund governance. The current Trustees are:



Robert Howard , Chairman

Joan Binstock, Audit Committee Chair

Tom Lydon, Nominating Committee Chair Ellen Needham

Legal counsel for the Trusts is provided by Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP , a leading global law firm with extensive expertise in registered funds and ETF industry operations.

Before investing, investors should carefully consider the investment objectives and risks as well as charges and expenses of any ETF made available through the Trusts. To obtain an ETF's prospectus (or summary prospectus, if available), visit the ETF's website. The prospectus contains this and other information about the ETF. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

