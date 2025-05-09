Veteran Catholic journalist & historian Dr. Matthew Bunson delivers first authoritative book on our new Holy Father

IRONDALE, Ala., May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- We have a Pope! His name is Leo XIV, and the first authoritative portrait of this historic figure will soon be released by EWTN Publishing. Titled LEO XIV: Portrait of the First American Pope, the book is scheduled to ship on May 21st, and is available for pre-order here .

But who is this American-born, 266th Successor to St. Peter? What is the former Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost's vision for the Church, and what impact will his papacy have on Catholics and on the world?

Author Matthew Bunson offers the first authoritative biography of the newly elected "Holy Father from Chicago."

With unmatched access and a reputation for integrity and insight, Dr. Bunson delivers a compelling, richly textured narrative of the new pope's life, background, beliefs, and most improbable journey to the Chair of St. Peter.

Accessible, informative, and rooted in journalistic rigor and an intimate understanding of the Church, LEO XIV: Portrait of the First American Pope is essential reading for anyone seeking to understand the man inside the white cassock-and the moment in which he will reign.

This engrossing look at his life and service to the Church thus far provides an assessment of his three fundamental roles as a successor to the apostles: his sanctifying role as a priest, his governing role as a bishop, and his prophetic role as a teacher and missionary.

Dr. Bunson lays out the views of His Holiness on the moral and theological issues currently being debated in the Church and public arena, offering the informed, balanced, accurate picture of our new Holy Father that the world has been waiting for.

About the Author:

Dr. Matthew Bunson is Vice President and Editorial Director of EWTN News. For the past 30 years, Dr. Bunson has been active in the area of Catholic social communications and education, including writing, editing, and teaching on a variety of topics related to Church history, the papacy, the saints and Catholic culture. He is the author or co-author of over 50 books, including: Saint Pope Paul VI, The Encyclopedia of Catholic History, The Pope Encyclopedia, We Have a Pope! Benedict XVI, The Saints Encyclopedia and various best-selling biographies, as well as the first English-language biography of Pope Francis.

ABOUT EWTN and EWTN NEWS

In its 45th year, EWTN is the largest Catholic media organization in the world. EWTN's 11 global TV channels and numerous regional channels are broadcast in multiple languages 24 hours a day, seven days a week to over 435 million television households in more than 160 countries and territories. EWTN platforms also include radio services transmitted through SIRIUS/XM, iHeart Radio, and over 600 domestic and international AM & FM radio affiliates; a worldwide shortwave radio service; numerous digital and social media platforms including one of the most visited Catholic websites in the U.S.; as well as EWTN Publishing, its book publishing division.

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., EWTN News operates multiple global news services, including Catholic News Agency, "The National Catholic Register" newspaper and digital platform, ACI Prensa in Spanish, ACI Digital in Portuguese, ACI Stampa in Italian, ACI Africa in English, French and Portuguese, ACI MENA in Arabic, CNA Deutsch in German and ChurchPop, a digital platform that creates content in several languages. It also produces numerous television news programs including EWTN News Nightly, EWTN Noticias, EWTN News In Depth, EWTN Pro-Life Weekly, The World Over, and Vaticano.

SOURCE EWTN Global Catholic Network

