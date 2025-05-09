TELUS Announces Election Of Directors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) VANCOUVER, BC, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - TELUS Corporation (TELUS) (TSX: T) (NYSE: TU ) announced today that the nominees listed in TELUS' 2025 information circular were elected as directors of TELUS. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at TELUS' annual meeting on May 9, 2025 (the Meeting) are set out below. Each of the following 14 nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of TELUS:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Raymond T. Chan 685,826,716 98.37 11,371,525 1.63 Hazel Claxton 688,785,155 98.79 8,416,534 1.21 Lisa De Wilde 684,043,093 98.11 13,158,596 1.89 Victor Dodig 691,498,695 99.18 5,700,271 0.82 Darren Entwistle 682,366,011 97.87 14,838,755 2.13 Thomas Flynn 693,297,141 99.44 3,901,641 0.56 Mary Jo Haddad 629,411,988 90.28 67,795,553 9.72 Martha Hall Findlay 693,905,510 99.53 3,293,499 0.47 Christine Magee 688,777,242 98.79 8,421,767 1.21 John Manley 684,643,528 98.20 12,557,151 1.80 David Mowat 687,569,365 98.62 9,629,644 1.38 Marc Parent 660,847,804 94.79 36,350,978 5.21 Denise Pickett 689,927,911 98.96 7,270,661 1.04 W. Sean Willy 691,051,394 99.12 6,147,405 0.88

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be published shortly on telus/agm , and filed with the Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU ) is a world-leading communications technology company, generating over $20 billion in annual revenue with more than 20 million customer connections through our advanced suite of broadband services for consumers, businesses and the public sector. We are committed to leveraging our technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. TELUS is passionate about putting our customers and communities first, leading the way globally in client service excellence and social capitalism. Our TELUS Health business is enhancing more than 76 million lives worldwide through innovative preventive medicine and well-being technologies. Our TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods business utilizes digital technologies and data insights to optimize the connection between producers and consumers. Guided by our enduring 'give where we live' philosophy, TELUS, our team members and retirees have contributed $1.8 billion in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs including 2.4 million days of service since 2000, earning us the distinction of the world's most giving company.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus , follow us at @TELUSNews on X and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

For more information, please contact:

Jacinthe Beaulieu

TELUS Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE TELUS Communications Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED