TELUS Announces Election Of Directors


2025-05-09 08:15:52
VANCOUVER, BC, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - TELUS Corporation (TELUS) (TSX: T) (NYSE: TU ) announced today that the nominees listed in TELUS' 2025 information circular were elected as directors of TELUS. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at TELUS' annual meeting on May 9, 2025 (the Meeting) are set out below.

Each of the following 14 nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of TELUS:

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Raymond T. Chan

685,826,716

98.37

11,371,525

1.63

Hazel Claxton

688,785,155

98.79

8,416,534

1.21

Lisa De Wilde

684,043,093

98.11

13,158,596

1.89

Victor Dodig

691,498,695

99.18

5,700,271

0.82

Darren Entwistle

682,366,011

97.87

14,838,755

2.13

Thomas Flynn

693,297,141

99.44

3,901,641

0.56

Mary Jo Haddad

629,411,988

90.28

67,795,553

9.72

Martha Hall Findlay

693,905,510

99.53

3,293,499

0.47

Christine Magee

688,777,242

98.79

8,421,767

1.21

John Manley

684,643,528

98.20

12,557,151

1.80

David Mowat

687,569,365

98.62

9,629,644

1.38

Marc Parent

660,847,804

94.79

36,350,978

5.21

Denise Pickett

689,927,911

98.96

7,270,661

1.04

W. Sean Willy

691,051,394

99.12

6,147,405

0.88

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be published shortly on telus/agm , and filed with the Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU ) is a world-leading communications technology company, generating over $20 billion in annual revenue with more than 20 million customer connections through our advanced suite of broadband services for consumers, businesses and the public sector. We are committed to leveraging our technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. TELUS is passionate about putting our customers and communities first, leading the way globally in client service excellence and social capitalism. Our TELUS Health business is enhancing more than 76 million lives worldwide through innovative preventive medicine and well-being technologies. Our TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods business utilizes digital technologies and data insights to optimize the connection between producers and consumers. Guided by our enduring 'give where we live' philosophy, TELUS, our team members and retirees have contributed $1.8 billion in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs including 2.4 million days of service since 2000, earning us the distinction of the world's most giving company.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus , follow us at @TELUSNews on X and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

For more information, please contact:
 Jacinthe Beaulieu
TELUS Media Relations
[email protected]

