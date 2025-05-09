Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT
GENEVA -- The UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) endorsed unanimously Kuwait's fourth report in which it affirmed boosting its national system to safeguard human rights through field, constitutional and legislative reforms.
CAIRO -- The State of Kuwait won a seat in the board of the International Divers Union during the general assembly election held in Sharm El-Sheikh.
WASHINGTON -- Kuwait's Faltech team, affiliated with the Women's Cultural and Social Society, won the judges' award for the High School category for the 2025 VEX Robotics World Championship, held annually in Texas, USA. (end) mb
