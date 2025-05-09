Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT

MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA -- The UN Human Rights Council's (UNHRC) approval of Kuwait's report is evidence of recognizing sincere national efforts to develop and boost human rights system, said Kuwait's Minister of Justice Nasser Al-Sumait.

GENEVA -- The UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) endorsed unanimously Kuwait's fourth report in which it affirmed boosting its national system to safeguard human rights through field, constitutional and legislative reforms.

CAIRO -- The State of Kuwait won a seat in the board of the International Divers Union during the general assembly election held in Sharm El-Sheikh.

WASHINGTON -- Kuwait's Faltech team, affiliated with the Women's Cultural and Social Society, won the judges' award for the High School category for the 2025 VEX Robotics World Championship, held annually in Texas, USA. (end) mb