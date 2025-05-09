Over 9,000 Afghan Refugees Returned Home From Pakistan, Iran In Two Days

MENAFN - Nam News Network) KABUL, May 10 (NNN-BNA) – A total of 9,113 Afghan refugees returned to their homeland from neighbouring Iran and Pakistan, on Wednesday and Thursday, Afghanistan's High Commission for Addressing Returnees Problems said, yesterday.

In Apr, more than 250,000 Afghan refugees returned to their homeland from Pakistan and Iran, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Nearly seven million Afghan refugees, most of them undocumented migrants, are currently living abroad, with most living in Iran and Pakistan.– NNN-BNA