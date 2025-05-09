Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Urgent: India Launches Missile Strikes At Three Airbases In Pakistan

2025-05-09 08:06:25
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, May 10 (NNN-XINHUA) – India launched air-to-surface missiles, at three airbases of Pakistan, including the Noor Khan Airbase of Rawalpindi, near Islamabad, a spokesperson of the Pakistani army said.– NNN-XINHUA

