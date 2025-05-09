UGCC Head Hopes New Pope Will Be Messenger Of Peace For Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church (UGCC), Sviatoslav Shevchuk, congratulated Pope Leo XIV on his election and expressed hope that he will become a messenger of peace for Ukraine.

The message of congratulations was published on the UGCC's official website , according to Ukrinform.

"On behalf of the Synod of Bishops, clergy, religious, and faithful of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, I warmly congratulate the newly elected Pope Leo XIV. By choosing this name, His Holiness sends a message to the world that the breath of peace brought by the Risen Savior must be translated into a renewed doctrine of the Catholic Church on just and lasting peace," Shevchuk said.

Ukraine looks to Vatican for continued support as President Zelensky congratulates new Pope Leo XIV

"'Peace be with you' - the first words spoken by the Risen Savior to His apostles - have now become the first words addressed to the world by the newly elected Pope," he said.

He added that for Ukraine, these words carry the hope of special divine blessing.

The UGCC leader expressed hope that "the new Bishop of Rome will become a messenger of peace, one that comes from the Risen Lord, for the long-suffering people of Ukraine."

On May 8, Cardinal Robert Prevost was elected the new Pope, taking the name Leo XIV.