Gino's East Of Chicago In LA Announces The Pope-Roni Pizza
"Chicagoans are proud of our very own South Side Pope and we're celebrating with a pizza that's easy to pontificate about," says Gino's East-LA co-owner Tod Himmel, "it's a holy trinity of pepperoni with the divine sausage we all love."
The Pope-roni will be available throughout the new pontiff's time in office.
Gino's East is located at 12924 Riverside Drive in Sherman Oaks, California. It was named "Best Pizza in the Southland" by LA Times readers two years in a row.
Contact: Dan Michaels
[email protected]
240-429-0488
SOURCE Gino's East of Chicago-Los Angeles
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment