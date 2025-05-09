Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gino's East Of Chicago In LA Announces The Pope-Roni Pizza

2025-05-09 08:01:25
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

"Chicagoans are proud of our very own South Side Pope and we're celebrating with a pizza that's easy to pontificate about," says Gino's East-LA co-owner Tod Himmel, "it's a holy trinity of pepperoni with the divine sausage we all love."

The Pope-roni will be available throughout the new pontiff's time in office.

Gino's East is located at 12924 Riverside Drive in Sherman Oaks, California. It was named "Best Pizza in the Southland" by LA Times readers two years in a row.

