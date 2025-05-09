Kirby Mcinerney LLP Announces Investigation Of Claims Against Krispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT) On Behalf Of Investors
On February 25, 2025, Krispy Kreme released its fourth quarter 2024 financial results, revealing“net revenue of $404.0 million, a decline of 10.4%,” and that“sales per door per week decreased...driven by changing customer mix.” On this news, the price of Krispy Kreme shares fell $2.00, or approximately 22%, from $9.13 per share on February 25, 2025, to close at $7.13 on February 26, 2025.
Then, on May 8, 2025, Krispy Kreme released its first quarter 2025 financial results, reporting its“net revenue was $375.2 million...a decline of 15.3%” and a“net loss of $33.4 million, compared to prior year net loss of $6.7 million.” Additionally, the Company announced that it is“reassessing [its] deployment schedule together with McDonald's” and“withdrawing [its] prior full year outlook and not updating it” due in part to“uncertainty around McDonald's.” On this news, the price of Krispy Kreme shares fell $1.07, or approximately 25%, from $4.33 per share on May 7, 2025, to close at $3.26 on May 8, 2025.
If you purchased or otherwise acquired Krispy Kreme securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ... , or by filling out the form below to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.
Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars.
