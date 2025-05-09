RPM Healthcare Applauds New York's Medicaid Reimbursement For Remote Patient Monitoring

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Fabrizio Gambino, President at RPM HealthcareST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- RPM Healthcare proudly supports New York State Medicaid's decision to reimburse Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) services under CPT code 99457, marking a significant advancement for equitable, technology-enabled care.Effective as of January 1, 2025, clinical staff including nurses and registered dietitians can now deliver reimbursable RPM services to Medicaid patients, expanding access for those managing chronic conditions like hypertension, heart failure, and diabetes."This is more than a billing update-it's a recognition of the value RPM brings to both patients and providers," said Fabrizio Gambino, President of RPM Healthcare. "This decision helps scale proactive, at-home care models that reduce costs and improve outcomes."At RPM Healthcare, Care Coaches and the RPM365 platform enable providers to deliver personalized, real-time care without overburdening their staff. In fact, 97% of patient alerts are handled by Care Coaches, freeing providers to focus on in-office care while ensuring patients receive timely intervention."New York's move affirms the clinical impact of remote monitoring," said Dr. Irina Koyfman, Clinical Advisor at RPM Healthcare . "It's a step toward more accessible, preventive healthcare-especially for underserved communities."With proven outcomes including sustained blood pressure reduction, improved adherence, and fewer emergency visits, RPM Healthcare continues to lead in delivering tech-enabled care with measurable results.For media inquiries, please reach out to our Marketing Advisor, Victoria F. Vega at: .... For more information, please visit: rpmhealthcare

Victoria F. Vega

RPM Healthcare

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.