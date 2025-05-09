Sheikh Joaan Attends What Gravity Challenge

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: His Excellency Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani, President of the Qatar Olympic Committee, attended part of the competitions of the second edition of What Gravity Challenge, held at the Katara Amphitheater on Friday.

The event featured a stellar lineup of world and Olympic high jump champions, including several Olympic medalists such as Shelby McEwen and Hamish Kerr.

For the first time, the championship also welcomed some of the sport's leading women athletes, including Ukrainian world record holder Yaroslava Mahuchikh, Australia's Eleanor Patterson, and Germany's Christina Honsel.

The event was also attended by HE Jassim bin Rashid Al-Buenain, Secretary-General of the Qatar Olympic Committee; HE Dahlan Al Hamad, President of the Asian Athletics Association; Mohammed Issa Al Fadala, President of the Qatar Athletics Federation; and Dr. Khalid Al Sulaiti, General Manager of Katara Cultural Village, along with a number of prominent sports figures.