Ceasefire And Peace Prospects: Yermak Holds Talks With Rubio

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak discussed the ceasefire and prospects for a peaceful resolution to Russia's aggression against Ukraine with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and representatives of the U.S. administration.

Yermak announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"I had an important conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and representatives of the administration of the President of the United States - following up on yesterday's contact between our leaders, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine and President Donald Trump of the United States," Yermak said.

He noted that this was Rubio's first call since being appointed Acting National Security Advisor to the U.S. President.

Special Presidential Envoys Stephen Witkoff and General Keith Kellogg took part in the conversation from the U.S. side. Ukraine was represented by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

"The main focus was on the issue of a ceasefire and the prospects for a peaceful resolution. We also paid special attention to the importance of implementing the points agreed upon by our Presidents," Yermak said.

The parties welcomed the ratification by Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada of the economic partnership agreement with the United States. Yermak called it a historic document that opens a new chapter in bilateral relations and creates additional opportunities to strengthen U.S.-Ukraine cooperation.

"I'm grateful to our partners for their constant support and constructive dialogue during the most difficult times. We continue moving toward a just and lasting peace," Yermak added.

On May 8, Zelensky and Trump discussed further steps toward achieving peace, including Ukraine's readiness for negotiations in any format.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine