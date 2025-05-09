Enemy Drone Warhead Neutralized In Kirovohrad Region
That's according to the National Police main department in the Kirovohrad region, Ukrinform reports.
The downed attack drone, used by Russia during an air attack on Ukraine, was discovered in the region.
On-site, explosive service specialists examined the incendiary munition, which contained a 50 kg high-explosive warhead that had failed to detonate. To ensure safety, the device was neutralized through a controlled detonation at a secure distance from populated areas.
Photo credit: National Police
