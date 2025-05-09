Enemy Drone Warhead Neutralized In Kirovohrad Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Police explosives experts successfully destroyed the warhead of an enemy drone that had been shot down in the Kirovohrad region.

That's according to the National Police main department in the Kirovohrad region, Ukrinform reports.

The downed attack drone, used by Russia during an air attack on Ukraine, was discovered in the region.

How "Zmiy" robot clears most challenging areas on frontline





On-site, explosive service specialists examined the incendiary munition, which contained a 50 kg high-explosive warhead that had failed to detonate. To ensure safety, the device was neutralized through a controlled detonation at a secure distance from populated areas.

Photo credit: National Police