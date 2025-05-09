403
UN Numinously Approves Kuwait's Human Rights Report
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) (With HUM-UN-KUWAIT-REMARK)
GENEVA, May 9 (KUNA) -- The UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) endorsed unanimously on Friday Kuwait's fourth report in which it affirmed boosting its national system to safeguard human rights through field, constitutional and legislative reforms.
This came in a UNHRC session held in Geneva where Kuwait's delegation, led by Minister of Justice Nasser Al-Sumati, submitted the country's national report examined by the member states.
In its report, the State of Kuwait affirmed a comprehensive legislative review of all laws totaling 983 that resulted in a series of new legal reforms
The Kuwaiti delegation reviewed the most outstanding achievements made on field, constitutional and legislative levels, including the laws on protection against family violence and punishment, and amending the citizenship act as well as raising the minimum age of marriage to 18 years old and others.
Kuwait made some key constitutional steps, including establishing centers to protect victims of family violence, a national office on childhood protection, national committee on women rights and enhance their roles and others.
The report stressed Kuwaiti women's key role in development, noting that they make up 58 percent of national workforce and have three ministerial portfolios in the current government.
The report shed light on utmost attention paid by Kuwait to boost rights of disabled, referring that the country has allocated USD 340 million to support the services of this segment.
On fighting corruption, the report pointed out that Kuwait prepared new bills to expand powers of Nazaha (Kuwait Anti-Corruption Authority), and enhance the role and independence of judiciary.
It referred to Kuwait's efforts on digital transformation, including the launch of "Sahel" app. that has achieved more than 60 million e-transactions.
Kuwait is working to enhance partnership with civil society, ensure the protection of vulnerable segments' rights and spread the culture of human rights, the report said.
Led by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Kuwait continues to honor its commitment to achieving reforms, and enhancing human rights and freedom, it noted.
The document also highlighted Kuwait's role as the center of humanitarian action, affirming commitment to continuing offering a wide-range of humanitarian aid, through the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, and backing relief efforts in the dispute-inflicted areas, mainly Gaza, Syria and Yemen, in addition to host and organize international donor conferences
The report said Kuwait responded to calls for field visits during 2023 and 2024 that included development field, violence against women, rights of those disabled and others.
The national report, which covered the period from 2020 to 2024, was prepared by governmental and civil society agencies, and the National Diwan for Human Rights.
Kuwait's delegation vowed to study the recommendations totaling 290 submitted by the UNHRC member states. (end)
