Advice To Tokyo About That US Debt Weapon: Use At Your Own Risk

MENAFN - Asia Times) Japan's hint at selling US debt may be a bluff - but pulling the trigger would still mean collaborating with China against America's position.

Japan holds over $1 trillion in United States Treasury debt . Or, in other words, the US owes Japan a trillion dollars, borrowed to fund America's profligate spending.

Last week, Japan's finance minister, Katsunobu Kato , suggested Tokyo might use its treasury holdings - and the threat to unload them - as a card against Washington. This would be part of upcoming talks over the Donald Trump administration's tariffs recently imposed on Japan and most other countries.

One understands Japan's frustration over being“tariffed.” Japan has been a good ally. And US officials routinely describe ties with Japan as rock-solid, the most important bilateral relationship .

So it's got to sting to be treated like the People's Republic of China (PRC ), a country that aims to destroy America, and has killed well over half a million Americans with fentanyl over the last decade plus.

But Japan ought to be careful about issuing threats, even veiled ones, about its US debt, much less acting on them. This is not a US-versus-Japan winner-takes-all situation.

And Tokyo, while loath to recognize the fact, needs the US more than America needs Japan, both militarily and financially. Take away American support and Japan would find itself under unbearable pressure from the PRC.

Foreigners potentially wielding America's debt as a weapon is a well-known danger, though nobody much wants to think about it.