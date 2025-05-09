Drone Attacks, Explosions And Blackouts: Key Points As India Foils Pakistan's Attempts To Strike 26 Locations

MENAFN - Live Mint)Pakistan fired drones, possibly armed, at multiple locations for the second consecutive night on Friday, multiple reports said. Heavy shelling was also reported from across the Line of Control (LoC) at multiple locations like Jammu and Kashmir's Uri sector. Gunshots and explosions were also heard in Samba as India's air defence system intercepted these drones.

The fresh attack took place a day after Pakistan launched a series of coordinated drone and missile attacks along India's western border, targeting several regions. Defence officials said the the attacks were intercepted by India's air defence systems, including the S-400 missile defence system, preventing significant damage.

Tension between the two neighbours soared after the Indian Armed Forces on Wednesday conducted precision strikes, under Operation Sindoor , targeting terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the April 22 attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 people , mostly tourists, were killed.

Operation Sindoor LIVE Updates Pakistan Attacks Again: 8 key developmentsDrones were sighted at 26 locations ranging from Baramulla in the North to Bhuj in the South, along both the International Border and the Line of Control with Pakistan . These include suspected armed drones posing potential threats to civilian and military target.Ministry of Defence said that the targeted locations include Baramulla, Srinagar, Avantipora, Nagrota, Jammu, Ferozepur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Lalgarh Jatta, Jaisalmer , Barmer, Bhuj, Kuarbet and Lakhi Nala.“The Indian Armed Forces are maintaining a high state of alert, and all such aerial threats are being tracked and engaged using counter-drone systems. The situation is under close and constant watch, and prompt action is being taken wherever necessary,” said Ministry of Defence in a post on X.Three people were injured after a Pakistani drone hit a residential area in Ferozepur on Friday night. They were rushed to a hospital for further treatment where the doctor said one one is in critical condition. While speaking to ANI, Dr Kamal Bagi said,“Due to drone-bomb, three people got injured. Out of these, the condition of a woman is critical, she has suffered severe burns. The other two have lesser burns. We have immediately started their treatment. They are from the same family.”India's air defence system intercepted Pakistani drones amid blackout in Samba, an ANI report said, adding that red streaks were seen in the sky and loud explosions were heard. The report also added that explosions could be heard in Akhnoor, where the Pakistani drones were intercepted as well. Pakistani drones were intercepted in Pathankot and Pokhran too.In Pokaran, Jaisalmer, two drone attacks were carried out from the Pakistani side within half an hour. The first attack occurred at 8:28 pm, and the second at 9:02 pm. Similarly, two attacks have also been reported from Barmer around 9.30 pm. It is said that one attack has been made near Uttarlai Air Force Station and another near Jassi Military Cantt, eyewitnesses said. Pakistani drones have been shot down in Barmer, Pokhran, and Jaisalmer, locals said.Gunshots and explosions were heard as Pakistan resumed arms and artillery fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri sector on Friday evening. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah drove from Srinagar to Jammu to take stock of the on-ground situation in the city. At 8:32 pm, Omar Abdullah posted about the intermittent sounds of blasts, and urged people to stay safe. Explosions were also heard in Samba as India's air defence intercepted Pakistani drones amid the blackout.Several northern Indian states have implemented complete night-time blackouts as a precautionary measure. The move aims to safeguard civilian areas in the event of any escalation along the border. This is the second day that India has enforced complete blackouts. Cities across Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab have enforced blackouts. In Haryana, the cities of Ambala and Panchkula have confirmed the imposition of a total blackout.Pakistan's attempt to attack Srinagar airport using drones were thwarted on Friday amid the ongoing tensions between the two nations. Officials said that countermeasures have been activated, reported PTI. Mosque loudspeakers were used in Srinagar to convey to locals to switch off their lights as a precautionary measure.The Ministry of Civil Aviation has extended the closure of 24 airports from May 10 to May 15, 5:29 am IST. Flight operations at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) were severely disrupted on Friday, as a total of 138 flights-comprising both domestic and international services-were cancelled by various airlines.