Bangladesh Government Hints At Banning Sheikh Hasina's Awami League

Bangladesh's interim government on Friday (May 9) announced it would make a“quick decision” on banning the Awami League, the party of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina, following mounting pressure from student-led activists and rightwing groups.

'Quick decision' promised

The office of interim government chief Professor Muhammad Yunus issued a statement saying,“The government considers with seriousness the recent demand raised on behalf of different political parties, organisations and the people to disband Awami League over allegations of autocratic rule and terrorist activities,”

The statement confirmed that discussions with other political parties were underway and assured,“We will take a quick decision in consultation with them.”

Protests intensify outside Yunus's residence

The move came after members of the National Citizen Party (NCP), formed by students who spearheaded the protests that ousted Hasina last year, staged an overnight demonstration outside Yunus's official residence 'Jamuna.' The activists set up a makeshift stage and offered Friday prayers at the protest site.

“Our movement has started. This campaign may continue for one day or even a month. We will have to remain on the street until the announcement of banning Awami League is made,” NCP leader Sarjis Alam told the rally.

Support from Islamist groups

Leaders from Jamaat-e-Islam, Islami Chhatra Shibir, and Hefazat-e-Islam also joined the NCP rally on Friday, bolstering the protest's size and intensity.

The government urged protesters to maintain calm while deliberations continue and confirmed that it had already disbanded the Awami League 's student wing, stating,“The government has disbanded what it called 'terrorist Chhatra League.'”

Nationwide road blockades

Later, NCP protesters enforced a blockade at Dhaka's Shahbagh Square, chanting slogans against the Awami League.“Until the government notification is issued on the ban, we will not return to our home. We will dig Awami League's grave at Shahbagh,” Alam declared, as media reports indicated that similar blockades had spread across various parts of the country.

BNP distances itself

Meanwhile, the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) distanced itself from the call for a ban, stating it opposed the banning of any political party.

Most top leaders of the Awami League are currently either jailed or on the run, with Hasina herself believed to be in India, facing multiple legal cases in Bangladeshi courts.

