DAY OUT WITH THOMASTM: THE PARTY TOUR RETURNS TO THE HENRY FORD MAY 10-11 AND 17-18 FOR ANOTHER TRAIN RIDE ADVENTURE

DEARBORN, Mich., May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- All Aboard! Thomas the Tank Engine, everyone's favorite #1 blue engine, is back and we're celebrating big this year for Thomas's 80th Birthday. Day Out With Thomas: The Party Tour returns to Greenfield Village, The Henry Ford, May 10-11 and 17-18, 2025.

Join in on the fun as we celebrate the 80th anniversary of Thomas and FriendsTM with a one-of-a-kind experience in Greenfield Village - home to the only ThomasTM steam locomotive in Michigan.

Based on "The Railway Series" of classic stories, Thomas & FriendsTM is a rite of passage that inspires childlike imagination while teaching lessons of friendship, exploration and cooperation. You're invited to hop aboard an interactive train ride on Thomas, say hello to Sir Topham HattTM and enjoy birthday party-themed games and activities in the Celebration Station. Experience wide-eyed, memory-making moments on a springtime adventure in Greenfield Village, including storytelling, play areas, lawn games, photo ops, live music and more. This milestone celebration is not to be missed.

Thomas & Friends is celebrating eight decades of entertaining children and families with its timeless railway adventures. Since its debut in 1945, the beloved franchise continues to captivate young fans with new and exciting adventures. Spanning generations, this beloved series continues to bring families together, creating cherished memories for parents, grandparents and children alike.

Admission to Day Out With ThomasTM includes a timed ticket to ride Thomas the Tank EngineTM and themed programming for your littlest engineer - plus, all-day access to Greenfield Village for over 80 acres of inspiration and additional fun.

Please visit thehenryford for a menu of ticket options.

About Mattel Inc.

Mattel is a leading global toy and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world. We engage consumers and fans through our franchise brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & FriendsTM, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Matchbox®, Monster High®, MEGA® and Polly Pocket®, as well as other popular properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include toys, content, consumer products, digital and live experiences. Our products are sold in collaboration with the world's leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering generations to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us at mattel.

About The Henry Ford

Located in Dearborn, Michigan, The Henry Ford, a globally recognized destination, fosters inspiration and learning from hands-on encounters with artifacts that represent the most comprehensive collection anywhere focusing on innovation, ingenuity and resourcefulness in America. Its unique venues include Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, Greenfield Village, Ford Rouge Factory Tour, Benson Ford Research Center and Henry Ford Academy, a public charter high school. Together with its online presence at thf and Invention Convention Worldwide, the growing affiliation of organizations fostering innovation, invention and entrepreneurship in K-12 students, The Henry Ford is a force for inspiring every individual to innovate, create and invent.

SOURCE The Henry Ford

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED